PAlive! Pep Rally Friday North Schuylkill Junior Senior High School September 20, 2019

Acclaimed pianist Aaron Diehl will be the featured artist when the Aaron Diehl Trio performs at The University of Scranton’s annual Family Weekend Concert scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21.

The concert, which will also include an appearance by The University of Scranton Concert Choir, will begin at 7:30 p.m. inside the University’s Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue. Admission is free, with seating on a first-come, first-seated basis, and the concert is open to the public.