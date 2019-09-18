PAlive! National Eating Disorders Association September 17, 2019

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - E-sports have grown in popularity the last few years, making their way into the national spotlight and into college athletic departments. That's why 14-year-old Matt joined Eyewitness News morning anchor Chris Langlois at Lackawanna College were it was "game on" in this month's "A Little Love."

Matt is a curious and kind young man who loves everything about video games. Head coach Teddy Delaney explaining how he could play competitively someday -- while getting a scholarship -- has been a game changer.