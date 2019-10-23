PAlive! LCCC Battling Opioids Program October 23, 2019

From LCCC Rosanna Reyes and Heather Jones talks about LCCC’s new “All One Recovery Education Institute”.
Oct. 29
6 PM
Luzerne County Community College
Center Rotunda
Free & Open to Public
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
From LCCC Rosanna Reyes and Heather Jones talks about LCCC’s new “All One Recovery Education Institute”.
Oct. 29
6 PM
Luzerne County Community College
Center Rotunda
Free & Open to Public
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.