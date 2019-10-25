PAlive! Indian American Association of NEPA October 25, 2019

—A collection of photographs by 33 King’s College students who participated in various study abroad programs throughout the 2018-2019 academic year will be on display from Friday, November 1, through Friday, December 13, in the Widmann Gallery located in the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center.

“Learning Around the World: Photos from Study Abroad,” will highlight students’ experiences during their travels. Included in the exhibit will be photographs taken in Greece, Belgium and the Netherlands, Peru, Ecuador, Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Australia, Austria, Denmark, Argentina, Italy, Spain, South Korea and former Yugoslavia countries (Serbia, North Macedonia, Croatia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina).