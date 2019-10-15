PAlive! Dress for Success October 15, 2019

Dress for Success Luzerne County.
Thursday
Diamonds in The Woods
5:30 PM-7:30 PM
The Woodlands
Call 570-270-4949 for ticket info.
$50 for Diamonds
Free Witches and Wine
Witches and Wine on October 26th
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Dress for Success Luzerne County.
Thursday
Diamonds in The Woods
5:30 PM-7:30 PM
The Woodlands
Call 570-270-4949 for ticket info.
$50 for Diamonds
Free Witches and Wine
Witches and Wine on October 26th
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.