PA Live: Your Community Live Pittston Memorial Library

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY-- Summer is winding down, but that doesn't mean you can't stay active! One local company is helping you do just that by giving you a triple-step in the right direction!

The company is called Swingin' in NEPA, and it hosts swing dancing events all over the area. Owner, Tara Pagotto, says that she founded the company after a little inspiration from the owner of Swing Kat, a swing club in Pottstown.