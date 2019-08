PA Live: Your Community Live: Citizen’s Police Academy

TROOPER ANTHONY PETROSKI IS HERE FROM THE PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE “TROOP N” OUT OF HAZLETON.

FILL US IN ON THE UPCOMING *FREE CITIZEN’S POLICE ACADEMY*

IT’S HAPPENING AT PENN STATE HAZLETON CAMPUS.

– 20 HOURS OF INSTRUCTION

– BEGINS OCT. 1 AND ENDS NOV. 19

– MEET TUESDAY NIGHT FOR 8 WEEKS FROM 6 TO 8:30 PM

– LIMITED TO 40 PEOPLE

– MUST BE A RESIDENT OF LUZERNE, COLUMBIA, CARBON AND MONROE COUNTY.

GET AN APPLICATION AT PA STATE POLICE HAZLETON, BLOOMSBURG, FERN RIDGE, LEHIGHTON, STROUDSBURG BARRACKS

DEADLINE IS SEPT. 20