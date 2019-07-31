PA Live! YCL Valley Alliance July 31, 2019

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
Today Pastor Shane
from Valley Alliance Church in West Pittston.
Community Block Party
August 10
1 to 8 PM
317 Luzerne Avenue
West Pittston
Email for more
information:
PastorTim@valleyalliance.church
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Upload Photos & Videos