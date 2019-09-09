PA Live! YCL Special Needs Auction September 9, 2019

Casino Player Magazine, America’s #1 Gaming Publication, recently released their 2019 Best of Gaming Awards, and Mohegan Sun Pocono placed in 21 different categories – including 13 #1 rankings.

First place awards include, “Best Hotel”, “Best VIP Services”, “Best Poker Tournaments”, “Best Roulette”, “Best High Limit Room” and more. Other notable acknowledgments include second and third place wins in categories, “Best Overall Gaming Resort”, “Favorite Casino to Vacation At”, “Best Hosts” and Best Blackjack”.