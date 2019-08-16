PA Live! YCL Plymouth Shawnee Indians August 16, 2019

Today Cherie and Crystal with the Plymouth Shawnee Indians in studio with an important fundraiser.
PSI Presents Mom Prom
September 6
R and D Memories, Hanover Twp.
$40 for tickets until August 24th
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Today Cherie and Crystal with the Plymouth Shawnee Indians in studio with an important fundraiser.
PSI Presents Mom Prom
September 6
R and D Memories, Hanover Twp.
$40 for tickets until August 24th
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.