PA Live! YCL Plymouth Shawnee Indians August 16, 2019

(WBRE.WYOU-TV) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Amanda Callender, left, from Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, sends of a UH-1Y Huey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced), as it takes off on the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48).

Ashland, part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency.