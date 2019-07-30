PA Live! YCL Pauly Friedman 5K July 30, 2019

Hawk Mountain invites visitors to watch and monitor the annual passage of raptor migrants as they move south during the Autumn Hawk Watch, held daily August 15 through December 15, at the Sanctuary’s famous North Lookout. Trail fees apply for non-members and cost $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Members are admitted free year-round, and memberships can be purchased online or at the Visitor Center.

"Autumn migration is one of my favorite times of the year here at the Sanctuary,” says Sean Grace, President of Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. “Seeing such a large group of hawks at once is truly breathtaking and I encourage visitors to come and share such a unique sight."