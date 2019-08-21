PA Live! YCL Monroe Wildlife August 21, 2019

The Women Veterans Committee of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Veterans Services (GAC-VS) will host a Women Veterans Town Hall and Expo to honor women veterans for their service and also update them on programs and services they may have earned. The FREE event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, 1111 East End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.

Led by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), the GAC-VS is the commonwealth’s first interagency collaboration, which strives to enhance the quality of programs and services for its nearly 800,000 veterans. The DMVA and GAC-VS are partnering with the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center and the Veterans Resource Coalition of NEPA to host this town hall and expo.