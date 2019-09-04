PA Live! YCL Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center September 4, 2019

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) -- Art is a big part of the Poconos and the Madelon Powers Gallery on the campus of East Stroudsburg University is a driving force in the community.

The gallery is celebrating its' 40th anniversary and kicks off the season showcasing a local husband and wife's works. White and Black-Jack and Jill features the art of Jack and Jill Swersie of Tannersville. Jill is an oil painter while Jack takes pictures of his vintage neckties that he then edits.