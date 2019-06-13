PA Live! YCL Indian Art June 13, 2019

Today Mona has details about an Indian Art workshop.
Free Youth Workshop
Kids 12 to 18
Wyoming Valley Art League
130 S. Franklin Street
Wilkes-Barre
Trending Stories
- Overnight Fire at Bar & Restaurant in Wayne County
- Fire at Backdraft Bar in Wayne County
- Tie-breaker leads to wild ending in local school board primary election
- Pampers starting new campaign
- Ohio Earthquake
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.