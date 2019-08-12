PA Live! YCL Firefighter Fundraiser August 9, 2019

The MPB Community Players are putting a new spin on an old favorite, and performers of all kinds are being invited to take part. After ten years of producing a "variety show," the local theatre group is making some changes which will give more opportunities for its ensemble to be featured in duo, small group, and even solo numbers.

An organizational meeting will be held Monday, August 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Catholic Social Services Family Center, 120 South Church Street, Hazleton for anyone interested in joining the cast.