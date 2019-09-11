Breaking News
Bill Morse Case Now a Criminal Homicide Investigation

PA Live! YCL EC Pro Wrestling September 11, 2019

Today Pro wrestler Dave Trouble, Abraxas Mayhem and Tim Theory from East Coast Professional Wrestling.

Saturday

2291 Rockwell Avenue

Scranton

Benefits VFW Post 25

Doors Open at 2 PM

www.ecpw1.com

