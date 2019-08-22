PA Live! YCL Dog Days of Summer August 22, 2019

On Sunday, August 25, the fourth annual Called to Prayer Marian Pilgrimage will be held at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Centralia, Columbia County, Pa.

Metropolitan-Archbishop Borys Gudziak, and Auxiliary Bishop John Bura, both of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia; Bishop Paul Chomnycky, OSBM, Stamford Eparchy; Bishop Ronald W. Gainer of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg and Bishop Alfred A. Schlert of Diocese of Allentown will celebrate the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy at 12 noon.