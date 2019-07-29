PA Live! YCL Altered Beast Wrestling July 29, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

The Schuylkill County Fair kicks off this week The Fair is keeping their admission at $5.00 with 10 years of age and under free. Free parking. Admittance for the Truck pulls is still only $5.00. Gates open at 4 PM Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday the Fair opens at 11 AM. Tuesday is Kids Day, Thursday is Senior Appreciation Day, and Saturday is Family Day. On Senior Appreciation Day Seniors 60 and over get in for free from 11 to 4 PM. After 4 PM Seniors pay only $4.00. STS will be operating routes from Union Station at for Senior Appreciation Day and Kids Day. Visit the Schuylkill County Fair July 29 through August 3 where “Fairs Feature Agriculture.” Schuylkill County Fair has been featuring Agriculture for 36 years. For more information about the engaging entertainment and activities found at the Schuylkill County Fair by visiting the Fair’s web site at www.schuylkillfair.com or check out us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCHUYLKILLFAIR/