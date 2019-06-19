PA Live! Tunkhannock Professional Business Association June 19, 2019

Nancy Parlo from the Tunkhannock Professional Business Association talks about Founder’s Day.
Annual Street Festival
Saturday, June 22
10 AM-4 PM
Over 150 Art and Food Vendors and Entertainment in Tunkhannock
www.tunkhannockbusiness.com
