PA Live! SkookStock August 19, 2019

Wally Lake Fest is three days of fun, sun, sand and water on beautiful Lake Wallenpaupack and the surrounding region. From August 23-25, people of all ages attend the weekend-long event celebrating the third largest man-made lake in the state and all its 52 miles of shoreline have to offer.

The action-packed festival gives people the opportunity to have fun on water or dry land or both! Wally Lake Fest is the perfect way to spend the weekend with family before the start of school and the unofficial end to summer on Labor Day. Wally Lake Fest is a non-stop adventure across the lake region for anyone who lives here or is visiting with family or friends. Join in the fun for one day or all three!