PA Live! Servsafe July 26, 2019

The Bloomsburg Children's Museum will host its first-ever "Night at the Museum" Gala on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. to benefit the museum's many exhibits and educational programs. This adults-only gathering will be held on-site: both inside the Children’s Museum, 2 West 7th Street, Bloomsburg and under a tent on Center Street. The Gala is a black tie and blue jeans fundraiser, so any combination of the two is welcome.

The event will feature: live jazz music from The Steve Adams Trio, DJ Kyle Alexander and emcee Tom Morgan from 94KX, dancing, kid-themed appetizers from Edith’s Catering, themed mocktails created by Weis markets, local wine from Freas Farm Winery, local beer from Turkey Hill Brewing Company, qualified babysitting with a themed craft at the nearby YMCA, silent auction, plus selected exhibits will “come alive” with live actors.