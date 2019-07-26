PA Live! Servsafe July 26, 2019

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
Summer food safety dealing with shellfish and clams with Sheldon Owens
of Servsafe in Kingston.
Food Safety Certification Class
Tuesday, August 6
9 AM to 4:30 PM
The Hoyt Library
Kingston
Facebook: Servsafe Food Safety
Email Sheldon Owens
Fightinfhilz@yahoo.com
