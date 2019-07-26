PA Live! Servsafe July 26, 2019

Summer food safety dealing with shellfish and clams with Sheldon Owens of Servsafe in Kingston.

Food Safety Certification Class

Tuesday, August 6

9 AM to 4:30 PM

The Hoyt Library

Kingston

Facebook: Servsafe Food Safety

Email Sheldon Owens

Fightinfhilz@yahoo.com

