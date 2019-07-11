PA Live! Minersville Fire Rescue July 11, 2019

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
Clement Rushannon
from the Minersville Fire Rescue getting ready for the Annual Block
Party kicking off tonight.
Annual Block Party
Tonight, Tomorrow
and Saturday
6 to 11:30 PM
300 North Street
Minersville,
Schuylkill County
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Upload Photos & Videos