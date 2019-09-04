PA Live! Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre September 4, 2019

Jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn will perform on Thursday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.

Jazzmeia will participate in a free artist talk from 1-2 p.m. on the same day as her performance in the Weis Center Atrium as part of Bucknell University’s Arts Leadership class and Popular Music in America class. The talk will be facilitated by Professor Annie Randall.