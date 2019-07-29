PA Live! Jerry’s Cars July 29, 2019

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
Jerry Enders from Jerry’s Classic Cars & Collectibles Museum in Pottsville.
The Great Pottsville Cruise
Saturday August 10
3 PM to 8 PM
Downtown Pottsville
$20 to Register/Cruise Your Car
Facebook: Pottsville Car Cruise
www.jerrysmuseum.com
