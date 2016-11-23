PA Live: HEALTHBEAT- November 23, 2016

The staff and volunteers at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum are shining up their lightsabers for their annual “May the Force Be With You Day” fundraiser, July 13 from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Children’s Museum. There will be a special members-only preview from 10:00-10:30 a.m.

Visitors will enjoy favorites from past years like meeting and taking pictures with characters, making their own lightsaber, playing blast-a-trooper and dunk-a-trooper, and design a droid. Plus, this year you can play a round of Ewok Mini Golf, sit in an X-wing fighter and hop on a speeder bike. In addition to this, there will be food, face painting, crafts, and a Jedi training course. Win prizes at the costume and Wookie imitation contest.