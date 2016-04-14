PA Live: Healthbeat- Birth and Labor Unit

PAhomepage.com
by: Jayne Ann Bugda, Valerie Tysanner
IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE HEALTHBEAT, MOSES TAYLOR HOSPITAL MANAGER OF LABOR & BIRTH, DIANE GRODACK, DISCUSSES THE ADVANTAGES OF THEIR UNIT.
commonwealthhealth.net
COMMONWEALTH HEALTH ON THE WEB
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Upload Photos & Videos