PA Live! Grand Slam Parade August 15, 2019

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eyewitness News at the Grand Slam Parade.

The first game is today at 1 PM between Australia Region and Caribbean Region Little League teams.  The 16th National and International teams will compete today through August 25th.  A special game is scheduled for Sunday, August 18th.  The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs will play in the third “MLB Little League Classic”.  Need some suggestions of this to do and where to go when you go to the Little League World Series?  Head on over to www.vacationpa.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

Trending Stories