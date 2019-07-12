PA Live! Eat Up Now Food Truck and Restaurant July 12, 2019

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
The folks from “Eat Up
Now” a food truck and restaurant to talk about “Mondays At the Market”.
For More Information:
@eatupnepa
Mondays At the Market
Monday, July 15
Public Square
Wilkes-Barre
Summer Safety Day
Live Entertainment,
Giveaways
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Upload Photos & Videos