PA Live: Dr. Christopher Sanders – Healthbeat

The 12th Annual Coal Miner’s Heritage Festival is set for Sunday July 14, 2019 from 10 to 5, on the grounds of the No. 9 Coal Mine and Museum in Lansford, Carbon County. This unique, fun and educational event celebrates northeastern Pennsylvania’s coal region history, ethnic heritage, food, music, art, crafts and customs.

Everyone is welcome! The Coal Miners Heritage Festival is presented by the No. 9 Coal Mine and Museum in Lansford and draws throngs of people each year to the popular event. Admission to the festival grounds and parking are free.