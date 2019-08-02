PA Live! Cooper Cup Benefit August 1, 2019

Well it’s that time of year again the 9th Annual Cooper Cup to benefit the J.W. Cooper Community Center in Shenandoah. Presidents Kent Steinmetz gives us more information.
Friday, August 16
9 AM Tee-off
Schuylkill County Club
Orwigsburg
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
