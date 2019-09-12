PA Live! CASA September 12, 2019

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sarah and John from CASA talk about an evening in Casablanca a event in one week from today.

Thursday, September 19

6-9 PM

Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort

$125 per ticket

www.luzernecasa.org

Facebook: CASA of Luzerne County

Instagram: @Luzernecasa

