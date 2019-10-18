The Wilkes-Barre / Scranton Junior Knights ice hockey team has a goalie that is standing up to cancer.

Aidan Green, age 11, is participating in October Saves Goalie Challenge, a program that raises money for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, INOVA of Virginia and Stand Up To Cancer.

The money raised goes to research and facilities offering support in the fight against cancer, especially pediatric cancer. The idea is to make every save count via pledges.

This is the third year Green is involved and his goal for this October is $3,000 and, as of this week, he has just passed $3,000. In 2017, he raised $1,275 and last year he raised $1,830. Currently, Green is 8th in the Nation with his fundraising. Green is playing against some of the top teams in the country with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre team with the Revolution Ice Centre in Pittston.

He is in a tier 1 program filled with some of the game’s rising stars and his coach is also the personal coach for NHL Philadelphia Flyers standout Ivan Provorov.

On October 19th, Green will play a game at Revolution Ice Centre , 12 Old Boston Road, Pittston at 1:00 PM where every save will be a fundraising opportunity.

Also, Green will be honored at the WBS Knights NAHL junior game at 3 PM vs. the Johnstown Tomahawks. Tickets are $10 at the door and all proceeds will go to Green. Visit www.octobersaves.org for more information or to donate to Aidan Green.