October Happenings at the Abington Community Library

ALL AGES Friday, Oct. 4 from 5 to 8 PM FRIENDS OF THE ABINGTON COMMUNITY LIBRARY FALL BOOK SALE PREVIEW Special Preview Sale for Friends members! Sign-up or renew your Friends membership for $10/individual or $15/family. Sale is held at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Hwy, S. Ab. Twp. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Saturday, Oct. 5 from 8:30 AM to 2 PM FRIENDS OF THE ABINGTON COMMUNITY LIBRARY FALL BOOK SALE Thousands of adult and childrens’ books, DVDs, and CDs priced from $.25-$2. Sale is held at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Hwy, S. Ab. Twp. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 AM to 1 PM PET ADOPTION DAY Griffin Pond Animal Shelter staff will be on hand with a few of their furry friends to discuss the adoption process and answer any questions you have. No registration required. PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Monday, Oct. 14 CLOSED FOR COLUMBUS DAY Library is closed but we’re open 24/7 at www.lclshome.org/abington. Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6 to 8:30 PM INSULIN SUPPORT GROUP Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Talk with diabetics who know. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences. The group is open to children, parents, and senior citizens who are presently using a pump or are considering it. Our theme is “A Taste of Mindfulness”. A Cetified mindfulness specialist will share and demonstrate the effectiveness of mindful eating. No registration required. PA FORWARD: HEALTH LITERACY ADULTS Every Monday from 1 to 3 PM

CARING HANDS

Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the Library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Every Tuesday from 10 AM to 12 PM

ALWAYS IN STITCHES

Stop and see what this amiable bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Every Tuesday from 1 to 3 PM

MAH JONGG

Join our group of National Mah Jongg League, INC. players. No experience necessary.

PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Every Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 PM

FAMILIES HELPING FAMILIES

Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation.

PA FORWARD: HEALTH LITERACY Every Thursday from 12:30 to 3 PM

SCRABBLE

Join our enthusiastic group of Scrabble players for a fun game! No registration necessary.

PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Every Friday from 1 to 3 PM

LATIN LANGUAGE CLUB

Discuss and study uses of classical Latin Language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin. Beginners are welcome to the club.

PA FORWARD: INFORMATION LITERACY Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 6:30 to 7:30 PM ELECTIONS AND THE SUPREME COURT: PERSPECTIVES FROM THE BENCH Spend an evening with Judge Tom Vanaskie as he discusses his experiences as a federal judge, shares about the need for judicial independence, and discusses the impact of the upcoming election on the federal judiciary, especially the Supreme Court. PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Wednesday, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 from 10 AM to 12 PM CREATIVE WRITING WITH CAROL KING Creative Writing: Everyone has a head full of story ideas, perhaps even fullfledged stories that have never actually been put on paper. In this class, you will learn how to overcome the blocks that keep you from turning those ideas into reality. You will also learn how to distill those ideas into stories using description, characterization, dialogue and plotting. Class began Sept. 25. New students welcome. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 from 1 to 3 PM MEMOIR / NONFICTIONWRITING WITH CAROL KING Students in this class will be mining their own lives or those of family members to turn memories into stories using all the techniques of good fiction writing. We will also discuss the differences between fiction and nonfiction and consider what is necessary to make a personal memoir into a story or book that appeals to a more general audience. Class began Sept. 25. New students welcome. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6:30 to 8:00 PM FOREST MINDFULNESS WORKSHOP Do you long to feel renewed, refreshed, and rejuvenated? During this workshop you will learn from Author John Harvey about his experiences with nature observation, nature connection, and forest mindfulness. His book The Stillness of the Living Forest: A Year of Listening and Learning, was inspired by his personal commitment he made to sit for an hour a week for a full year in the woods along the shoreline of Pompton Lake. We will learn how to fully engage our senses, and live a rich and illuminated life. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Thursday, Oct. 3, 10, 17, and 24 from 11 AM – 12 PM WELLNESS WORKSHOP If you want to learn about how to live optimally and enhance your sense of well-being, you will benefit from learning about the wellness perspective. This approach focuses on making lifestyle choices that improve your quality of life; this involves aligning your mind, body and spirit to the extent possible by your current circumstances. this session will be followed by a workshop on wellness at a later date, facilitated by Annina Maheen Mirza. Annina Maheen Mirza has a Ph.D in Human Development from Marywood University and has an interest in Wellness across the lifespan; her dissertation involved adapting the Five Factor Wellness Inventory into Urdu. Once the workshop begins, no new participants will be accepted. PA FORWARD: HEALTH LITERACY Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6 to 7 PM “SIMPLE JOYS” ARTIST TALK Meet our featured “Artist of the Month” Carol Matheson and hear her speak about her floral watercolors and “Simple Joys” paintings. A self-taught artist, she has a passion for nature and looks to gardens for inspiration. Her favorite subject to paint is flowers. Light refreshments will be provided!

PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6 to 8 PM STAMP -N- SWAP Bring your current stamping projects and craft informally with other paper crafters. There will be opportunities to swap and create projects that other participants have designed. No registration necessary. PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Friday, Oct. 4 from 9:30 to 11 AM CAREER EXPLORATION: HEALTH CAREERS This workshop is a comprehensive look at the health careers. Topics covered are training options; career ladders, accrediting agencies, financial aid opportunities, and open positions. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Monday, Oct. 7 from 7 to 8 PM LIBRARY BOARD MEETING The Board of Trustees of Abington Community Library will hold their monthly meeting. All are welcome. PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 6:30 to 7:30 PM ESSENTIAL OILS WITH KRISTY BAYLE Join us for “Progeny’s Potions”. We will be making roller bottles for children and/or adults. Choose from Wellness blends, Nose Concoction, Focus Power, Ear Magic, Tummy Tonic, Dream Spell, Happy Brew, Grow Elixir, Head Potion, Seasonal Enchantment, Defense Sorcery, Tooth Tonic, or Skin Elixir. Meet in the Children’s Story Hour room. Materials fee: $5. PA FORWARD: HEALTH LITERACY Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 7 to 8:30 PM MYSTERY BOOK CLUB A Nail Through the Heart: Poke Rafferty Thriller Book 1 by Timothy Hallinan. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Thursday, Oct. 10 & 24 from 6 to 8 PM CRAFT & CHAT Bring your project to work on. No registration required. PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Friday, Oct. 11 from 9:30 to 11 AM RESUME WORKSHOP This workshop provides tips on writing an effective resume as well as updating an existing resume. This workshop provides information on how to incorporate your knowledge, skills & abilities in order to be viewed as the better candidate. Bring your current resume in print or electronic form. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 AM to 5 PM ALL DAY CRAFT & CHAT Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome. PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM LACKAWANNA BACKYARD BEEKEEPERS The Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers are a Beekeeping group in (but not limited to) Lackawanna County. Our mission is to foster interest in backyard beekeeping and provide a forum for discussion among local beekeepers. Whether you are already a beekeeper, are interested in becoming a beekeeper, are interested in honeybees, or have land that you would like to use to help sponsor a beehive, then this is the place for you. Beekeeping and honey bee information is exchanged in an informal and friendly environment to help keep our honeybees (and other pollinators) healthy and thriving. Families welcome. PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 7 to 8:30 PM CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE A group dedicated to discussing the Civil War and related topics. PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 2 to 3 PM AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane by Lisa See. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 6 to 7 PM TECHNOLOGY SCHEDULING SESSION Do you need help in computer basics, Email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, Basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007), or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session today. PA FORWARD: INFORMATION LITERACY Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6 to 8 PM PAPERCRAFTING WITH MARIA PAPPA Theme: Autumn Abundance. Materials Cost: $12, paid to the instructor the day of the class. PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Friday, Oct. 18 from 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM MEDICARE ANNUAL ENROLLMENT Would you like assistance in reviewing or changing your Prescription Drug Plan or Medicare Advantage Plan for the upcoming year? The APPRISE program is sponsored by the voluntary action center, and is a state funded program through the Area Agency on Aging, that can assist you. Register with APPRISE at 570-347-5616. No drop ins please. PA FORWARD: HEALTH LITERACY Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9:30 to 4:30 PM CREATIVE ESCAPE Join us for a day of fun and creativity before the holiday rush. Enjoy an autumn break and take time to relax and share the day with others who love stamping and paper crafting! There will be make & takes, goody bags, and door prizes. Lunch and snacks are included in the $30.00 registration fee. Bring projects you are currently working on, and we’ll supply the table for you to craft and create. This is the perfect opportunity to work on Christmas cards, holiday gifts, or other projects for upcoming events. Although many will be stamping, you may bring whatever craft/project you enjoy. Registration closes Oct. 15. PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Monday, Oct. 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 PM BOOKS & BITES Welcome to our newest book club! We’ll discuss a selected book while eating and enjoying specially curated food which relates to the book in some way. Our book discussion will focus on Radical Kindness: The Life-Changing Power of Giving and Receiving by Angela Santomero and Deepak Chopra. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 6:30 to 7:30 PM SCRANTON READS BOOK DISCUSSION Join us at this book discussion of Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. A limited number of free copies of the book are now available when you sign up for the book discussion program. See the circulation desk for your free copy. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 12 to 1 PM ABPA LUNCH & LEARN Member Speed Networking Lunch presenting: Noreen Thomas – State Farm Insurance, Joanne Pezzuti – Fidelity Bank, Renee Roberts & Laura Gardoski – Abington Community Library. Member Cost $10.00 and non-member cost $15.00. PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 6 to 7 PM RETIREMENT SEMINAR AND Q&A What is the best way to prepare for retirement? How can you achieve a more tax-friendly retirement? Learn how to understand your retirement and how to plan in this informative seminar. PA FORWARD: INFORMATION LITERACY Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 7 to 8:30 PM OPIOID EDUCATION MEETING During its Opioid Education Meeting, the Lackawanna Recovery Coalition will give away FREE Narcan kits for opioid overdose reversal and discuss how families can help a loved one with Opioid Use Disorder. Bruce Beauvais, Operations Manager for PA Ambulance, will hold a training session on how to use Narcan to save the life of someone who is suffering from an opioid overdose. Anyone who completes the training and stays for the entire meeting can take home a free Narcan nasal spray kit. In addition to the Narcan presentation, Lindsey Cochrane, a Family Counselor for Clearbrook Treatment Centers, will present comprehensive information about “Recovery Resources for Families.” What you learn at this meeting could save the life of someone you love. PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Saturday, Oct. 26 from 7 to 9 PM TASTING BY THE BOOK Our fifth annual signature fundraiser returns! Join us for a lively night of delicious bites prepared by our local and talented community cooks. Nibble on appetizers, main entrees, desserts, and everything in-between. Live music provided by Mike Waskovich. Your $20 ticket includes two drinks and bites at each cook’s station. This fundraiser is all about friends and food, so purchase your ticket today! Must be 21+. PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Monday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 PM PAINTING CLASS WITH SHARON MCARDLE This is the perfect opportunity for adults who always wanted to take painting classes but were afraid to try! The class will be easy, and you will be surprised at your artistic ability. A materials fee of $10.00 is due to instructor at the time of the class. Theme: Pumpkins on cardstock. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 PM PAINTING CLASS WITH SHARON MCARDLE This is the perfect opportunity for adults who always wanted to take painting classes but were afraid to try! The Class will be easy, and you will be surprised at your artistic ability. A materials fee of $10.00 is due to instructor at the time of the class. Theme: Pumpkins on cardstock. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY TEENS Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6:30 to 7:30 PM POKEMON CLUB Love Pokemon? Come ready to trade and discuss with friends. This group will meet at the tables in the children’s library as there will be no consistent staff supervision. PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Teens: Grades 5-8 Friday, Oct. 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 PM HALLOWEEN BASH You’ll have a Spook-tacular time at our Halloween Bash! Games, contests, prizes, and of course spooky snacks too! Costumes optional. PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Teens: Grades 5-8 Friday, Oct. 18 from 4:15 to 5 PM TEEN READING LOUNGE End your week hanging out with friends and discussing the latest book! We’re reading and chatting about “The Downstairs Girl” by Stacey Lee this month. Snacks will be plentiful and we’ll complete an accompanying art project. Join us! [Each participant will receive a copy of the book to keep. Ask for it at the circulation desk when you sign up.] PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Teens: Grades 5-12 Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 5 PM ACL-TLC MEETING A group of tweens/teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections, etc. — come and share your thoughts and ideas. PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Teens: Grades 5-12 CHILDREN STORYTIMES FOR CHILDREN Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays October 4, 25 @ 10:30AM & 11:30AM; Toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesdays October 2, 23, 30 @ 10:30AM & 11:30AM; Preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesdays October 1, 22, 29 @ 10:30AM, 11:30AM and 1:30PM. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Children: Ages 0-5 Monday, Oct. 7 from 6:30 to 7:30 PM CHESS CLUB FOR KIDS Meet up with other kids who are interested in playing chess. If you have a favorite game board, bring it along! This group will meet at the tables in the main children’s area as there will be no consistent staff supervision. No registration required. PA FORWARD: CIVIC & SOCIAL LITERACY Children: Grades 1-5 Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 6 to 7 PM READ TO DOGS Drop by during this hour to get in some reading practice with certified therapy dogs. Make a new friend and discover a new book! No registration required. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Children: Grades K-4 Thursday, Oct. 24 from 3:30 to 4:30 PM AFTER SCHOOL LEGOS Meet friends at the library to play with LEGOs. All LEGOs will be provided for this hour of free play. No registration required. Build whatever you would like and then clean up for next time. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Children: Grades K-4 Thursday, Oct. 24 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM BLOCK PARTY Attend a Block Party and join in the free play with blocks, vehicles, animal and people. There are only 2 ground rules: No throwing blocks, and no knocking someone else’s building down! Come ready to play. No registration required. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Children: Ages 2-7 Monday, Oct 28 from 4:15 to 5 PM MATH & SCIENCE CLUB Do you love experiments? Games? Puzzles? Check out the Library’s new Math & Science Club. Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after school club is all about the fun in STEM! PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Children: Grades K-4 Thursday, Oct. 31 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM HOMESCHOOLERS @ THE LIBRARY Attention homeschooling parents! Bring your children to a fun, educational program to enrich their home learning experience. They will enjoy hands-on projects, stories, short videos, and more. This month, we’ll be learning from students from the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine all about germs. PA FORWARD: BASIC LITERACY Children: Grades K-6



