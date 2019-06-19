Did you know that over 5,000 people die each year from distracted driving in the United States alone?

Did you also know that studies show that texting while driving impairs a driver in the same manner as being legally intoxicated?



That’s why WBRE. WYOU and PAHomePage.com are teaming up with Northeast Honda Dealers and The Law Firm of Fellerman and Ciarimboli to bring you NO TXT NEPA. It’s a brand new program meant to do one thing: get all drivers in Northeastern Pennsylvania to pledge to never text while driving.

Help us put the brakes on texting and driving. Sign the pledge below, and then follow through on your word. We’re all counting on you.

Take the Pledge

No TXT NEPA: PennDOT District 4-0

PennDOT District 4-0 is deeply committed to making travel in Northeastern Pennsylvania safer for all of us. Safety Improvement Projects include center line rumble strips to help prevent vehicles from drifting into the opposite lane, more reflectors and larger signs with bigger lettering. PennDOT is also working with state and local police to develop target enforcement areas to reduce drunk driving and crashes. PennDOT District 4-0 also has an extensive safety education program for teen drivers, mature drivers and everyone in between.



For information on PennDOT:

Website: https://www.dot.state.pa.us/

Travel information: https://www.511pa.com/

PennDOT reminds motorists they can log on to 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions before heading out.



Report a road condition: 1-800-FIX-ROAD

Road Conditions: NEPAROADS.COM

Follow us on Twittter at : 511PANORTHEAST

Community Relations Coordinator: James May at (570) 963-4044 Jamay@pa.gov

Safety Press Officer: Michael Taluto at (570) 963-3502 Mtaluto@pa.gov

About Fellerman and Ciarimboli

Fellerman and Ciarimboli, PC is a private firm based in Kingston, PA and provides legal representation for victims involved in personal injury, including: vehicle and trucking accidents (including catastrophic/permanent injuries), medical malpractice, workers’ compensation, wrongful death, insurance disputes, property damage or loss, social security claims, and physical or emotional injury.

Fellerman and Ciarimboli, PC has achieved a stellar reputation in Northeast Pennsylvania not only for the major victories they’ve achieved acting on behalf of their injured clients, including several million dollar verdicts & settlements, but also the earnest, “family-first” attitude that partners Greg Fellerman and Eddie Ciarimboli have so tirelessly integrated into both the legal and administrative activities of the firm.

After handling criminal matters working in the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, Greg Fellerman founded his own private practice in 2000. In 2005, Attorney Edward Ciarimboli joined his longtime friend Greg Fellerman as a partner in the firm. Attorney Ciarimboli brings recognized trial advocacy skills (named national semi finalist in the American Trial Lawyers Association Moot Court Competition) and specialized experience in representing the interests of victims suffering catastrophic injury from trucking collisions, defective products, medical negligence, premises liability accidents, and insurance bad faith claims.

Attorney Ciarimboli has been recognized as something of an expert in brain trauma/brain injuries, as evidenced by Eddie’s inclusion Super Lawyers’ (a rating service) “Rising Star’s in 2008 December edition.

Attorney Ciarimboli’s contributions and victories more recently included a $4 million dollar jury verdict for a Wilkes-Barre man who sustained injuries after being involved in a crash with an overweight tractor-trailer.

The attorneys are rounded out by distinguished attorney Martin J. Meyer – who joined the firm as Attorney of Counsel. Attorney Meyer’s career dates back to 1960 and emphasized civil litigation and family law. His unprecedented level of professional excellence has included numerous honors, awards, and active participation in the legal community.

Fellerman & Ciarimboli team of distinguished attorneys have been recognized by numerous professional groups, rating services, and publications, featuring (but not limited to):

Who’s Who in American Law,

National Trial Lawyers’ Top 40 Under 40,

Pennsylvania Super Lawyer,

Martindale/Hubbard Legal Directory’s AV Preeminent/Bar Register of Pre-eminent Lawyers,

Million Dollar Advocate Forum, and many others (see attorney profiles for a complete list)

Beyond the courtroom, the firm is actively engaged in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA community. Examples include their participation in local environmental protection efforts/causes (e.g. presented to the Gas Drilling Awareness Coalition), the creation of the Safe Prom Pledge – an annual program presented to local high schools to advocate teenagers’ adoption of safe behaviors during prom season (a.k.a. the ‘killing season), and their continued annual support of important local charities and nonprofit organizations, such as Adopt-A-Cop and the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association.