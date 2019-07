The Newport Township. Crime Watch, with the Newport Township police department, will be participating in National Night Out.

The event will be held on Tuesday, August 6 from 4 till 9:00 P.M with fireworks at dusk.

It will take place at St. Faustina’s Grove in Sheatown,

The police, fire police, and the fire department will all be present. There will be games, food, entertainment, the dunk tank, and informational booths.

(Information from Christy Emelett )