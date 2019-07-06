Music in the Park July 17

The Lewisburg Arts Council is pleased to announce the sixth concert in the 23rdseason of the summer concert series Music in the Park – Lavender Blue! Lavender Blue, based in Williamsport, is a folk band comprised of Amanda Coughenour (vocals and ukulele); Karl Fisher (mandolin); Charles “Chalie” Holmes (double bass); Katie Johnston (fiddle); Aaron White (vocals, guitar, and ukulele); and Lee Saville-Iksic (vocals and guitar). They perform a mix of original songs, American traditional songs, and covers of singers like Paul Simon. The band has also been hosting a Listening Room along with Chef Hosch in Williamsport, giving them a chance to play and to host other local bands, all while patrons enjoy terrific food.

In the event of rain the concert will be held at the Lewisburg Hotel at 136 Market Street. Rain information will be announced on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and on local radio.

The 2019 season of Lewisburg’s Music in the Park runs 12 weeks through August 28 – plus a bonus Saturday music festival, Lewistock, on August 24. All Wednesday concerts will begin at 7:00 pm in Hufnagle Park (Market Street, between 5th and 6th Streets) in downtown Lewisburg and are free. Come early, bring your blanket or chairs, and enjoy a wonderful summer evening!

The Lewisburg Arts Council gratefully acknowledges the generosity of the Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts to support this year’s Music in the Park. For more information about each week’s performers, how to contribute to the upkeep of the music series, or the Lewisburg Arts Council, please visit our website: www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.

(Information from Sara Phinney Kelley )