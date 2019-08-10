MPB Community Players Seek Performers for Variety Show

The MPB Community Players are putting a new spin on an old favorite, and performers of all kinds are being invited to take part. After ten years of producing a “variety show,” the local theatre group is making some changes which will give more opportunities for its ensemble to be featured in duo, small group, and even solo numbers.

An organizational meeting will be held Monday, August 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Catholic Social Services Family Center, 120 South Church Street, Hazleton for anyone interested in joining the cast.

All ages are welcome to attend and find out more. The production will be held October 5 and 6 at the Family Center.

“This year’s MPB Fall production will feature various musical numbers, from old and contemporary Broadway, to beloved standards and current upbeat music,” said MPB Marketing Director Sabrina Krupko, part of the Players’ planning committee. “We are shaking things up from our annual variety show, still featuring ensemble numbers from our cast of all ages, and also including some new ideas, including vocal, dance and instrumental talent.”

As in the past, all members of the cast will be featured in several ensemble numbers. But the remainder of the show will feature acts suggested by the performers and overseen by a directorial team, assuring that it will be a wide mix of entertainment styles. The group will encourage its cast to work together on small group numbers of their choosing, and propose them to the team for consideration.

Krupko will join vocal directors Helene and Matt Seamon, dance director Emily Betterly, and producer Judiann McGrogan to create the final line-up.

“We are excited to be giving the young adults of our group a hand in the future of the Players,” said McGrogan. “Many of them have been performing with us for years, and have already begun to share their ideas for the future. It’s exciting for us to be starting this new path with our fall show.”

In addition to the directors, the Planning Committee for the MPB Players consists of Howie Betterly, Stephanie Betterly, Thomas Betterly, Karen Flannery, Lauren Seamon, Michael Seamon, Courtney Tarselli, Barbara Vilushis, and John Zions.

The final showcase will be presented at the MPB Players’ home, the C.S.S. Family Center, on Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6. The Committee is also working on some ideas to give their audience a more immersive experience, and details of that will be announced in the near future.

As has always been the tradition of the MPB Players, all ages and all performers are welcome to join the ensemble.

Anyone who signs up will be included in the group numbers. And Krupko said the directors are especially hoping to see younger performers who can do music of their liking. “Our directors will work closely with the kids in the cast to find the best way to feature them in the show.”

The MPB Community Players have produced a wide variety of shows in the Hazleton Area since 1988, including full Broadway musicals, Christmas pageants, comedies, and children’s theatre.

More information about the Fall production can be obtained by calling McGrogan at (570) 401-6679 or at mcgroganj@gmail.com. Or you can search the MPB Community Players on Facebook for the latest information. Anyone interested in the production who is not available for the August 12 meeting should also contact McGrogan.

(Information from Judiann McGrogan)