More than 80 community organizations receive grants from the PPL Foundation

The PPL Foundation on Monday (7/8) announced $450,000 in grants to 86 nonprofit organizations across central and eastern Pennsylvania to support education initiatives and strengthen community resources.

“The PPL Foundation is proud to support nonprofit organizations that are making a real and lasting difference in their communities,” said Ryan Hill, president of the PPL Foundation. “These organizations are working to improve students’ chances of academic success, to encourage conservation of our natural resources, to revitalize downtown districts and to deliver positive outcomes that change lives.”

Examples of the initiatives and projects receiving support through the PPL Foundation Sustaining Grant program include:

Boy Scouts Hawk Mountain Council received a $10,000 grant to support the expansion of the council’s STEM Laboratory program in Schuylkill County.

Among the grants awarded were 10 for libraries and other literacy-focused organizations in support of Cover to Cover, the PPL Foundation’s initiative to improve child literacy through reading and summer learning programs.

A complete list of grant recipients is available online.

PPL is committed to supporting communities across its 29-county service area and providing tools that help empower economic vitality.

The PPL Foundation awards grants in spring and fall. The next grant cycle, for major grants of $25,000 to $100,000, begins in August. To be considered for a grant, all organizations must apply online.

(Information from Lissette Santana )