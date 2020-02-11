Montour Area Recreation Commission Photo Contest

Calling all photographers! It’s time for the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) to update and print new brochures for the Montour Preserve and all the parks under its management and they’re looking for new cover photos.

If you have high-quality photos of the Montour Preserve, Hess Recreation Area, Hopewell Park / Danville Borough Farm Mountain Bike Trail System, or the North Branch Canal Trail that you’d like to enter in the contest, please email Bob Stoudt, MARC Director, at RStoudt@MontourRec.com before midnight on Tuesday, February 25. MARC and Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB) staff will review all submissions on Wednesday, February 26, and will subsequently post top choices to the MARC, CMVB, and Montour Preserve Facebook pages for visitor feedback.

The winning photos will be featured on the covers of the new 2020 brochures and will also be printed and displayed in the Montour Preserve’s Visitors’ Center. The overall winning photographer will also receive an assortment of MARC / CMVB / Montour Preserve goodies and will be featured on the MARC and Montour Preserve Facebook pages and the next edition of the Montour Preserve News newsletter.

Photos must be taken at the Montour Preserve, Hess Recreation Area, Hopewell Park / Danville Borough Farm Mountain Bike Trail System, or the North Branch Canal Trail. Photos must be high-quality; portrait orientation is preferred but not mandatory (final printed photos on the brochure covers will be 8.5″ tall x 3.5″ wide). Photographers must have permission from any individuals recognizable in photos. Photos will be used only as described and shall not be otherwise reproduced or used for any other purposes without the photographer’s consent.

We look forward to seeing your great shots of the parks and trails in Montour County!

(Information from Bob Stoudt )