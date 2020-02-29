Monroe County Garden Club to Meet

The Monroe County Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, March 11 at 11:30 AM at the Kettle Creek Environmental Center, 8050 Running Valley Rd, Stroudsburg.

The guest speaker will be Ellen at Pocono Farmstand, who will present “Garden Potpourri”.

The Horticulture Theme is “Leprechaun’s Choice”. It is the Horticulturist’s choice of exhibit.

The design theme is “Mardi Gras Masquerading March”. Get into the spirit of Mardi Gras and have a party! This table design theme is a party for one displayed on a tray or placemat. A floral arrangement is always included in a table design. Some fresh material is required, and dried materials may be incorporated into the design. Dried materials may be embellished with paint, glitter, etc. Accessories are permitted. Have a celebration New Orleans style.

A light luncheon will be served, $5 for non-members. Everyone interested in gardening is invited to attend.

For more information, call For more information, contact President Robin Teets rteets@ptd.net or visit our website, http://www.monroecountygardenclub.com/ and Join us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MonroeCountyGardenClub/