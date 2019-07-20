Mondays at the Market July 22nd Events

The City of Wilkes-Barre will host “International Day” at Monday at the Market on Monday, July 22nd.

There will be music representing various cultures, including music from Cathy Wang and Gregory Dolhy.

The Gander 400 Pace Car will be on Public Square and the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department will have international travel immunization requirements available.

Mondays at the Market continues every Monday through August 19 from 11 AM – 2 PM. The health-and-wellness focused fair features fresh fruit and vegetables, food vendors, and music and giveaways.

This project was funded by the PA Department of Health’s Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant.

(Information from Tyler Ryan)