Mondays at the Market July 15th

Community

by: Posted By Jayne Ann Bugda

Posted: / Updated:
Farmers Market Generic_-4425627326867944597

The City of Wilkes-Barre will host “Summer Safety Day” at Monday at the Market on Monday, July 15th. This week there will be bike helmet and beach ball giveaways, a giveaway from the American Red Cross, the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Safety Trailer, a boating demonstration from the PA Fish & Boat Commission. Visit Luzerne County presents music from Chris Shrive of Flatland Ruckus

Mondays at the Market continues every Monday through August 19 from 11 AM – 2 PM. The health-and-wellness focused fair features fresh fruit and vegetables, food vendors, and music and giveaways.

This project was funded by the PA Department of Health’s Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant

(Information from Tyler Ryan)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos