Mondays at the Market July 15th

The City of Wilkes-Barre will host “Summer Safety Day” at Monday at the Market on Monday, July 15th. This week there will be bike helmet and beach ball giveaways, a giveaway from the American Red Cross, the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Safety Trailer, a boating demonstration from the PA Fish & Boat Commission. Visit Luzerne County presents music from Chris Shrive of Flatland Ruckus

Mondays at the Market continues every Monday through August 19 from 11 AM – 2 PM. The health-and-wellness focused fair features fresh fruit and vegetables, food vendors, and music and giveaways.

This project was funded by the PA Department of Health’s Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant

(Information from Tyler Ryan)