Mondays at the Market August 5th Events

The City of Wilkes-Barre will host “Health Screening Day” at Monday at the Market on Monday, August 5th .

The Wilkes-Barre City Health Department will provide numerous health screenings and over 35 Health and Wellness Vendors will provide health and safety tips to attendees.

The Cornhole Tournament begins this week and will continue through August 19th .

This week’s entertainment includes live music by John Stevens of Double Shot, and Visit Luzerne County Presents: WALN TV ’s Happy Jack Burns with Broadcast Assistants Layla & Liana Mondays at the Market continues every Monday through August 19 from 11 AM – 2 PM.

The health-and-wellness focused fair features fresh fruit and vegetables, food vendors, and music and giveaways. This project was funded by the PA Department of Health’s Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant.

(Information from Tyler Ryan)