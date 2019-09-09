Mohegan Sun Pocono Takes Home 21 Casino Player Magazine Awards

Casino Player Magazine, America’s #1 Gaming Publication, recently released their 2019 Best of Gaming Awards, and Mohegan Sun Pocono placed in 21 different categories – including 13 #1 rankings.

First place awards include, “Best Hotel”, “Best VIP Services”, “Best Poker Tournaments”, “Best Roulette”, “Best High Limit Room” and more. Other notable acknowledgments include second and third place wins in categories, “Best Overall Gaming Resort”, “Favorite Casino to Vacation At”, “Best Hosts” and Best Blackjack”.

“To receive recognition by Casino Player Magazine in over 20 categories is an honor, and a true testament of our team’s hard work,” said David Parfrey, Vice President of Marketing at Mohegan Sun Pocono. “We are dedicated to continuing to provide an award-winning experience to our guests, with some exciting updates to come in the near future.”

Mohegan Sun Pocono is one of the biggest gaming destinations in Pennsylvania, with an 82,000 square-foot gaming floor featuring a luxurious high-limit slot room, private player’s lounge, over 70 table games, more than 2,300 slot machines and an all-new Sportsbook venue set to open fall 2019. In addition to a renowned gaming experience, guests can experience first-class pampering during a hotel stay at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

The seven-story hotel features an indoor pool, fitness center, a porte-cochere and for those who really desire the VIP treatment, Spa Sapphire. Named “Best Spa” by Casino Player Magazine, Spa Sapphire promises a luxury spa experience along with state-of-the-art salon services. Advanced technicians and specialists provide a variety of services including massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, hair and makeup services, as well as a full men’s salon, couples’ suite, sauna, and more.

For a full list of awards won by Mohegan Sun Pocono, visit the Casino Player Magazine website.