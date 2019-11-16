Milton YMCA Dine & Donate to the Summer Food Services Program

The Milton YMCA invites you to enjoy dinner while helping to raise money for a great cause.

A fundraiser will be held at Speedy’s on Thursday, November 21st from 4:00pm – 8:00pm. Speedy’s is located at 13 North Arch Street in Milton. Speedy’s will donate a portion of the evening’s proceeds of those who dine during the designated hours to the Milton YMCA Summer Food Services Program.

The Milton YMCA Summer Food Services Program served 11,908 lunches this past Summer to 29 sites throughout Northumberland County.

Please contact Ron Marshall, Milton YMCA Branch Executive Director or more information about YMCA Summer Food Services Program.

(Information from Melanie Garrison)