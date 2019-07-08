Milton may receive $500K home rehab grant

If a $500,000 housing rehabilitation grant is awarded to Milton Borough early next year, it will be the second time in 20 years these funds have been awarded to the borough.

If awarded, eligible residents may receive up to $65,000 each for home repairs.

Interested residents should apply now to get on the waiting list by calling SEDA-COG’s Teri Provost at 800-326-9310.

Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements. Also included are modifications for mobility-impaired residents. There is no cost to homeowners who maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of signing.

SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) manages the entire process for the homeowner, said Teri Provost, director of the agency’s Housing Rehabilitation program.

“We manage every aspect from obtaining the contractor to project completion,” Provost said.

Qualifications:

Own the home or have Life Rights to live in it;

Meet income qualifications based on household size;

Be current on local taxes and municipal utility bills;

Provide proof of homeowner’s insurance;

Live in the home an additional five years.

Additional requirements may apply.

Annual Gross Income Limits:

Family size: 1 – $35,400; 2 – $40,450; 3 – $45,500; 4 – $50,550; 5 – $54,600; 6 – $58,650; 7 – $62,700; 8 – $66,750.

(Information from Liz Herman )