Master Gardener Basic Training

A multi-department group of Bucknell faculty and staff have teamed with community members to organize a Child and Nature Convening on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Elaine Langone Center’s Terrace Room. The free event is designed to bring local educators, school board members and members of the community together to discuss how to increase children’s engagement with nature at home, at school, in the community.

Susan Chlebowski, a certified Montessori teacher who studies and teaches research-based models of living and learning that honor a child’s right to experience nature as part of a healthy, happy childhood, will deliver the keynote address. Chlebowski served as director/head teacher at two nature-based preschools, is receiving her certification as a Forest School Leader and has studied nature schools in Denmark and Scotland. She is a regular guest lecturer on child-led nature pedagogy and serves on a nature playground design team. Her most recent focus is connecting children to the outdoors with equity and inclusion.