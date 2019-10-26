Make a Joyful Noise with the MPB Players

The MPB Community Players are looking for vocalists who would like to help them spread some Christmas cheer. The local group will continue their longtime tradition of providing Christmas music at various churches throughout the Hazleton Area in December, and are inviting performers to join the company.

A sign-up session and first rehearsal will be held on Tuesday, October 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Most Precious Blood Church basement, 4th and Seybert Sts., Hazleton. All ages are welcome. The program, called “Our Christmas Gift,” serves as a fundraiser for each of the venues where it is performed. The music will be both religious and secular, traditional and fun. Previous choral experience is not required.

Tentative performance dates for the Christmas program are December 6, 8 and 15. Details about the performances and venues will be discussed at the meeting.

Cast members will be required to attend at least two rehearsals per week. Although they are not required to read music, performers should be prepared to study sheet music to get familiar with the tunes.

The organizational meeting will take place in the church hall in the basement of Most Precious Blood parish. The entrance is on the 4th street side of the building. If you would like to be a part of the Variety Show but are unavailable for the October 29 meeting, or if you have questions about the MPB Players, call (570) 401-6679 or email mcgroganj@gmail.com