Luzerne County Historical Society to Present Harvest Fest at Denison House

Early American craftsmen and artisans will come to life on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the historic Nathan Denison House in Forty Fort. Harvest Fest features crafters in the arts of cross-cut saw demonstrations, 1700s weapons, quill pen and ink, wood carving, wheat weaving and much more. Hearth cooking methods will be demonstrated over a fire in the original Denison House kitchen fireplace. There will be an explanation of the use of 1700s and early 1800s herbs and spices; quilting and primitive artwork will also be shown. New this year will be the Five Nations Bear Clan with their regalia, mystery box and Native American artifacts.

The event is held annually as a learning experience for every member of the family. Children are invited to make 1700s toys and other crafts. A string ensemble from Wyoming Valley West will entertain with music of the period. Firing demonstrations with replica period firearms will take place along with a complete explanation of military dress during the American Revolution. The Society thanks the Bergman Foundation for sponsoring Harvest Fest.

The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. The Nathan Denison House is just off of Wyoming Avenue at 35 Dension Street near the Forty Fort Airport. Admission is $7 for nonmember adults and $5 for nonmember children aged 5 to 17; LCHS member adults are $5 and $3 for children aged 5 to 17. For more information call 570-823-62-44 ext. 3 or email reservations@luzernehistoy.org.