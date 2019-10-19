Luzerne County Historical Society Awarded a Grant by the Willary Foundation

The Luzerne County Historical Society announces that it has been awarded a $10,000 grant by the Willary Foundation to continue developing and implementing a hands-on archaeology program for school-age children at the Society’s Swetland Homestead.

With the grant funding, the Society will purchase supplies and reproduction artifacts to allow program participants to perform an archaeological “dig” at the Swetland Homestead. The grant will also support the purchase of picnic tables and a tent for use outside during the program, and the ability of the Society to offer the program several times for local schools and groups in 2019 and 2020.

This grant will help the Society to meet its goals to increase its local audience and to offer programs that are varied and relevant to our community, as laid out in its current strategic plan. “We want to encourage school-age children to develop an interest in local history,” said Aimee E. Newell, Ph.D., LCHS Executive Director. “And to understand how history can help us to think critically about the past, the present and the future.”

The program will be held at the Society’s Swetland Homestead, one of the county’s oldest homes, which was built between 1803 and 1820. The Society has a wealth of information about the Swetland family, who lived in the house for generations, as well as many specimens in the collection that were found on site during archaeological digs in the early 2000s. Children will be able to learn about objects owned and used by the Swetland family children during the 1800s, as well as about what archaeology is and how it helps us to learn about the past